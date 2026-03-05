PALFINGER to Deliver Offshore Cranes for Formosa 4 Wind Farm

PALFINGER has secured a contract to supply offshore cranes for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, expanding the company’s presence in the region’s offshore wind market.

The project will mark PALFINGER’s eleventh offshore wind development in Taiwan and the ninth wind farm in the country to be equipped with its service platform cranes.

Formosa 4 is located about 18 to 20 km offshore Miaoli County and will cover an area of around 58 km2. The wind farm will have an installed capacity of 495 MW, contributing to Taiwan’s renewable energy expansion.

Under the contract with Synera Renewables Taiwan, PALFINGER will supply 35 PF 200 fully electric offshore cranes, each with a seven-meter outreach. The cranes will be installed on jacket foundations supporting 14 MW turbines from Siemens Energy.

“A modular design, high corrosion resistance and easy maintenance provide turnkey value for SRE by minimizing vessel time, reducing operational risk and accelerating project schedules,” said Alexander Lee, Regional Sales Director APAC at PALFINGER.

Deliveries are scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2026, with installation and commissioning expected to take place in Taiwan within the same year. Once delivered, the order will increase PALFINGER’s installed base in Taiwan to 271 offshore wind cranes.