Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

PALFINGER to Deliver Offshore Cranes for Formosa 4 Wind Farm

Published

Offshore wind farm in Ishikari (Credit: Supplied by Green Power Investment Corporation)
Offshore wind farm in Ishikari (Credit: Supplied by Green Power Investment Corporation)

PALFINGER has secured a contract to supply offshore cranes for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, expanding the company’s presence in the region’s offshore wind market.

The project will mark PALFINGER’s eleventh offshore wind development in Taiwan and the ninth wind farm in the country to be equipped with its service platform cranes.

Formosa 4 is located about 18 to 20 km offshore Miaoli County and will cover an area of around 58 km2. The wind farm will have an installed capacity of 495 MW, contributing to Taiwan’s renewable energy expansion.

Under the contract with Synera Renewables Taiwan, PALFINGER will supply 35 PF 200 fully electric offshore cranes, each with a seven-meter outreach. The cranes will be installed on jacket foundations supporting 14 MW turbines from Siemens Energy.

“A modular design, high corrosion resistance and easy maintenance provide turnkey value for SRE by minimizing vessel time, reducing operational risk and accelerating project schedules,” said Alexander Lee, Regional Sales Director APAC at PALFINGER.

Deliveries are scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2026, with installation and commissioning expected to take place in Taiwan within the same year. Once delivered, the order will increase PALFINGER’s installed base in Taiwan to 271 offshore wind cranes.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Offshore Cranes

Related Offshore News

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

China’s Five-Year Plan Focuses on Oil Stability, Gas and...
(Credit: Hibiki Wind Energy)

Japan’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial...
© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

Velesto Gets Shell’s Deepwater Job Offshore Malaysia
(Credit: Dajin Offshore)

Dajin Signs Up Polish Shipyard for Nordseecluster B...

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

IPAA Responds to Interior's Rollback of Offshore Financial Assurance Rule

IPAA Responds to Interior's Ro

Remazel Expands Offshore Services Footprint in Brazil with H Tech Acquisition

PALFINGER to Deliver Offshore Cranes for Formosa 4 Wind Farm

PALFINGER to Deliver Offshore

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine