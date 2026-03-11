Glamox Secures Offshore Lighting Deal for 390MW Korean Wind Farm

Lighting company Glamox has secured a contract to supply marine lighting systems for the Shinan Ui offshore wind farm, set to become South Korea’s largest offshore wind project.

The contract was awarded by SHE on behalf of Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries (HESI).

Glamox will deliver around 1,000 specialised marine luminaires for the jacket transition pieces of 26 fixed-bottom wind turbines.

The turbines will generate a combined 390 MW of renewable electricity, exceeding the current total installed capacity of all offshore wind farms operating in South Korea.

The lighting systems will illuminate both the interior and exterior of the turbines’ transition pieces, the cylindrical steel structures connecting turbines to their foundations. These structures include access platforms, boat-landing systems and ladders, requiring reliable lighting to support inspection and maintenance operations offshore.

“The performance, proven reliability, and long life of our marine lights were essential factors considering the harsh conditions and big offshore temperature fluctuations in the coastal waters of South Korea. Our lights are proven and have a 100,000-hour life and are designed to cope with humidity and temperature ranges from -40 to 50 degrees Celsius,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division.

Glamox will supply a version of its MIR G2 water-resistant linear LED luminaire designed specifically for offshore wind applications. The luminaires feature an unpainted stainless-steel housing designed to bond to the structure, forming a Faraday cage that protects internal components from lightning strikes. RLX C floodlights will also be installed on the transition-piece platforms.

Delivery of the lighting equipment is scheduled for spring 2026.

The Shinan Ui offshore wind project is being developed by a consortium led by Hanwha Ocean, part of the Hanwha Group, together with SK eternix. The wind farm will be located about 4 km south of Ui-do Island and is expected to begin operations in early 2029.

The project supports South Korea’s plan to increase the share of renewable energy in its power mix by 2030. Glamox previously supplied lighting systems for the Jeonnam Phase 1 offshore wind farm in the Shinan area in 2024.