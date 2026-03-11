Vestas Lands RWE’s Turbine Order for UK Offshore Wind Farm

Vestas has received a firm order to supply turbines for the 1.38 GW Vanguard East offshore wind project in the United Kingdom, developed by RWE.

The order follows confirmation of the Vanguard West project last month and further advances the UK’s plans to expand offshore wind capacity as part of its 2030 clean power targets.

Under the contract, Vestas will supply, deliver and commission 92 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the project. The company will also provide servicing under a five-year comprehensive service agreement followed by a long-term operational support agreement.

The Vanguard East project is located off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia. RWE is targeting a final investment decision for the project in summer 2026, with turbine deliveries planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2028 and commissioning expected in 2030.

“RWE continues to make good progress towards realizing both of these major offshore wind projects in the UK with the support of Vestas, our partners KKR and a strong supply chain.

“We are on track to make a final investment decision for both projects this summer, with preparations for the major offshore construction campaign following on,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind.

“We are delighted to report a firm order for Vanguard East, on the heel of Vanguard West last month. The Vanguard projects underscore how collaboration and long-term industry commitment will deliver reliable, clean, and affordable electricity for consumers while strengthening the UK’s long-term energy resilience,” added Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe and Global Offshore.