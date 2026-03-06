Acteon Delivers First of Two Hydraulic Hammers to Heerema

Acteon’s marine foundations business line, Menck, has delivered the first of two MHU4400S hydraulic hammer systems to Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland under a multi-million-dollar supply agreement.

The delivery marks the first phase of a two-hammer contract between the companies and adds to Heerema’s fleet of Menck foundation installation systems used in offshore projects.

The scope of supply includes the hydraulic hammer systems with dedicated transport cradles, Menck Noise Reduction Units (MNRU), and a set of tools, spare parts and consumables. The equipment is designed to support offshore installation operations while helping operators comply with environmental regulations.

The MHU4400S hammer incorporates design features aligned with Heerema’s power, control and lifting systems and includes global navigation satellite system integration and noise mitigation technology.

Heerema has previously operated Menck equipment and has collaborated with Acteon on technology development for offshore pile-driving operations.

The hammer was delivered around three months after the contract award, allowing Heerema to deploy the system while preparing for delivery of the second unit.

The second hammer system is scheduled for delivery in October 2027.

“This agreement strengthens our collaboration with Heerema and supports their ability to deliver complex offshore projects efficiently and with reduced environmental impact,” said Jochem Scherpenisse, Executive Vice President of Marine Foundations at Acteon.

“By adding the MHU4400S hammer systems, we are strengthening our fleet’s capabilities, ensuring we can serve our clients in the most demanding offshore projects,” added Jeroen van Oosten, Chief Commercial Officer at Heerema.