Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

X1 Wind Gets DNV Certification for Floating Wind Platform Design

Published

(Credit: X1 Wind)
(Credit: X1 Wind)

X1 Wind has received a Statement of Compliance for the basic design of its X100 floating offshore wind platform from classification society DNV, marking a key milestone in the development of the company’s floating wind technology.

The certification confirms that the X100 platform meets international engineering and safety standards under the DNV-SE-0442 certification framework for floating wind turbines.

DNV’s verification covered the platform’s structural design, stability and hydrodynamic performance, including its ability to withstand extreme wind, wave and current conditions expected over a 25-year service life.

The assessment also included validation of the calculation methods used in the platform’s design, along with its station-keeping system, weathervaning structure and turbine integration.

“Completing Basic Design certification for the X100 platform is a major milestone for X1 Wind. It demonstrates that our innovative design meets the highest international standards whilst greatly reducing the costs of floating offshore wind.

“This independent validation is crucial for both technical assurance and for building trust with our partners and future clients, and it serves as a very strong basis for the certification of our commercial-size units,” said Carlos Casanovas, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of X1 Wind.

The X100 platform is scheduled to be deployed at the PLEMCAT test site in the Spanish Mediterranean Sea as part of the NextFloat project, an initiative led by Technip Energies and X1 Wind aimed at accelerating the industrialisation of floating offshore wind and lowering its levelised cost of energy.

Designed for turbines with rotor diameters of around 160 meters and power ratings between 6 MW and 10 MW, the platform is expected to operate offshore for several years to generate data supporting prototype certification and commercial-scale deployment.

X1 Wind said the certification will also accelerate development of its larger X150 platform, designed for turbines in the 15 MW to 20 MW range and already under contract for projects in Europe and Asia.

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Certification Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt)

Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt Starts Construction of...
Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Multiple Offshore Campaigns on TGS Seismic Vessel’s Agenda
Offshore wind farm in Ishikari (Credit: Supplied by Green Power Investment Corporation)

PALFINGER to Deliver Offshore Cranes for Formosa 4 Wind...
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine Delivers First Supa Swath CTVs to...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

ABS Publishes New Technical Standard for Subsea Power Cables

ABS Publishes New Technical St

Exail Supplies LBL Positioning Systems for Deepwater Projects in Brazil and Angola

Exail Supplies LBL Positioning

Chevron and Shell Closing in on Venezuela Oil

Chevron and Shell Closing in o

Drone Strike Sparks Fire at ADNOC’s Ruwais Industrial Complex

Drone Strike Sparks Fire at AD

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine