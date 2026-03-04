First Turbine Goes Up at Denmark’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm

The first turbine at the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm, being developed by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management, has been installed in the Danish North Sea.

Installation work at the project site, located about 22 km off the west coast of Jutland, began shortly after the project received a 30-year electricity production license earlier in 2026.

Turbines are being transported and installed from the Port of Esbjerg using the vessel Brave Tern, operated by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, with three turbines installed per cycle.

A total of 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD turbines, each rated at up to 15 MW, are scheduled to be installed by the end of 2026. Each turbine stands 148 meters above sea level with rotor blades measuring 115 meters in length.

Once fully operational in 2027, the Thor wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to supply more than one million Danish households and support Denmark’s climate goals while contributing to Europe’s energy independence.

The project also introduces sustainability features including steel turbine towers manufactured with a lower carbon footprint by Siemens Gamesa and recyclable rotor blades for some turbines.

“Large-scale construction projects at sea require teamwork, precision, and a clear commitment to safety - qualities that our teams demonstrate every day at Thor. With the first turbine now installed, we have reached an important milestone in the delivery of Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm. Once fully commissioned, Thor will play a crucial role in achieving Denmark’s climate goals and in strengthening the EU’s energy independence,” said Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Executive Officer RWE Offshore Wind.

The Thor wind farm is Denmark’s largest offshore wind project to date. A new RWE service building at the Port of Thorsminde, scheduled to open in March, will support the project’s operations and is expected to create 50 - 60 local jobs.