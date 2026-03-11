TotalEnergies, Repsol and Shell Bring Lapa South-West Online off Brazil

TotalEnergies and its partners Repsol and Shell have started production from the Lapa South-West project in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

Located approximately 300 km offshore, the project consists of three wells tied back to the existing Lapa floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit and is expected to increase production from the Lapa field by around 25,000 barrels of oil per day.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 48% interest, alongside Repsol Sinopec Brazil with 25% and Shell with 27%.

“The start-up of our operated Lapa South-West project marks another important milestone for TotalEnergies in Brazil, a key growth country for our company.

The start-up lifts total production from the Lapa field to around 60,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

The development uses subsea infrastructure tied back to the existing FPSO, allowing the partners to develop additional reserves while utilizing spare processing capacity on the facility.

“This project, which leverages the available capacity of the existing Lapa facilities, delivers low cost and low emission oil production in line with our company strategy and contributes to the achievement of our objective to grow our production by 3% per year until 2030,” said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies.

“The start-up of Lapa Southwest is another example of our strong track record of efficient delivery on the key projects where we have taken FID in recent years. This enables us to continue high-grading our upstream portfolio,” added José Carlos Vicente Bravo, Executive Director of International E&P at Repsol.

The Lapa South-West start-up follows other recent upstream developments by the partners and forms part of TotalEnergies’ broader expansion in Brazil, after the start-up of the Mero-4 project in 2025 and ahead of the Atapu-2 and Sépia-2 developments expected to come online in 2029.