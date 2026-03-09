Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Valeura Lifts Output with Three Producing Wells at Thailand’s Manora Field

Published

Manora platform in Gulf of Thailand (Credit: Valeura Energy)
Manora platform in Gulf of Thailand (Credit: Valeura Energy)

Valeura Energy has completed an infill drilling campaign at the Manora field in the Gulf of Thailand, bringing three new wells online and increasing oil production from the asset.

The campaign was carried out from the Manora A platform on Block G1/48, where Valeura holds a 70% operated working interest. The program included two infill development wells and one appraisal well, all of which were successfully drilled and completed as oil producers.

Following the drilling program, average oil production at Manora increased from about 1,950 barrels per day before the first well came online to around 2,626 barrels per day on a working interest basis before royalties.

“Our Manora drilling campaign illustrates that we can continue adding to the ultimate production potential of our Gulf of Thailand fields. Our approach is to take every opportunity to appraise potential future development locations while developing known reservoir intervals. We have once again delivered new production from the field and also laid the basis for further development in the future,” said Sean Guest, President and CEO of Valeura Energy.

The appraisal well, MNA-41, was drilled as a deviated well to assess two reservoir intervals and encountered oil pay in the 300-series sand reservoir.

The well also intersected five oil-bearing zones in the 400/500-series reservoirs and has been completed as a commingled oil producer.

The MNA-35ST1 well was drilled as a sidetrack to the existing MNA-35 well and encountered two oil pay zones in the 300-series sands, which are expected to be developed in the future.

The well has meanwhile been completed as a producer from five oil-bearing zones in the 400/500-series reservoirs.

The third well, MNA-42H, was drilled as a horizontal development well targeting the 300-series sand reservoir. The well’s 1,046-foot lateral section encountered 556 feet of net oil pay and has been completed as a horizontal oil producer.

The drilling rig used for the program has now been mobilized to the Nong Yao field in Block G11/48, where the company plans to drill additional production wells from the Nong Yao A and Nong Yao B wellhead facilities.

Drilling Industry News Activity Production Asia Gulf of Thailand Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Stella Energy 1 MOPU (Credit: Drydocks World)

Sèmè Field Production System Connected as Oil Flows to FSO...
Hercules rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Hercules Semi-Sub Rig Lines Up Canada Job Under $170M Deal
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

China’s Five-Year Plan Focuses on Oil Stability, Gas and...
NAGA 2 jack-up rig (Credit: Velesto)

Velesto Inks Five-Year Drilling Deal for Jack-Up Rig with...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

US Undiscovered Offshore Reserves Could Maintain Supply for 100 Years

US Undiscovered Offshore Reser

Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts igus’ Modular Energy Chains

Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts

OSV Market: Asia Pacific Downshifts for the Long Haul

OSV Market: Asia Pacific Downs

Caspian Sea Jackup Market: Locked-In Supply Shapes Utilization and Dayrates

Caspian Sea Jackup Market: Loc

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine