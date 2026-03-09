Valeura Lifts Output with Three Producing Wells at Thailand’s Manora Field

Valeura Energy has completed an infill drilling campaign at the Manora field in the Gulf of Thailand, bringing three new wells online and increasing oil production from the asset.

The campaign was carried out from the Manora A platform on Block G1/48, where Valeura holds a 70% operated working interest. The program included two infill development wells and one appraisal well, all of which were successfully drilled and completed as oil producers.

Following the drilling program, average oil production at Manora increased from about 1,950 barrels per day before the first well came online to around 2,626 barrels per day on a working interest basis before royalties.

“Our Manora drilling campaign illustrates that we can continue adding to the ultimate production potential of our Gulf of Thailand fields. Our approach is to take every opportunity to appraise potential future development locations while developing known reservoir intervals. We have once again delivered new production from the field and also laid the basis for further development in the future,” said Sean Guest, President and CEO of Valeura Energy.

The appraisal well, MNA-41, was drilled as a deviated well to assess two reservoir intervals and encountered oil pay in the 300-series sand reservoir.

The well also intersected five oil-bearing zones in the 400/500-series reservoirs and has been completed as a commingled oil producer.

The MNA-35ST1 well was drilled as a sidetrack to the existing MNA-35 well and encountered two oil pay zones in the 300-series sands, which are expected to be developed in the future.

The well has meanwhile been completed as a producer from five oil-bearing zones in the 400/500-series reservoirs.

The third well, MNA-42H, was drilled as a horizontal development well targeting the 300-series sand reservoir. The well’s 1,046-foot lateral section encountered 556 feet of net oil pay and has been completed as a horizontal oil producer.

The drilling rig used for the program has now been mobilized to the Nong Yao field in Block G11/48, where the company plans to drill additional production wells from the Nong Yao A and Nong Yao B wellhead facilities.