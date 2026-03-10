Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
N-Sea Expands Fleet with Offshore Support Vessel Newbuild

Published

N-Sea Group has entered into a long-term charter agreement with Rederij Groen for the newbuild offshore support vessel Dominus, which is being constructed by PASSER at Shipyard De Hoop in Tolkamer, the Netherlands.

Construction of the vessel is underway following a keel-laying ceremony held in the final week of February. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for April 2027.

The vessel will measure about 69.85 meters in length with a beam of 15.77 meters and a draught of 4.5 meters. It is designed for operations in the North Sea and will support geophysical and subsea activities including 2D and 3D seismic surveys and wide swath unexploded ordnance (UXO) surveys.

The vessel will also feature a spacious deck layout, lifting capacity and a midship moonpool, supporting expanded geotechnical and site investigation capabilities for N-Sea.

The addition of Dominus forms part of N-Sea’s fleet expansion strategy. The company expects to take delivery of the survey vessel Geo Master in April 2026 and the cable installation and repair vessel Altera in June 2026.

“The construction of the Dominus marks an important milestone in N-Sea’s ambition to reinforce our leadership in integrated subsea and survey solutions. This vessel will allow us to broaden our geophysical and geotechnical capabilities and to execute increasingly complex offshore projects with confidence. We are proud to work with our partners on a vessel that strengthens our fleet for the decades ahead,” said Patrick Defilet, Director Survey at N-Sea Group.

N-Sea will operate the vessel under full management and control as part of its fleet of multi-purpose vessels supporting subsea infrastructure projects across the offshore energy sector.

