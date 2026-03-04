Subsea7 Extends Engagement on Türkiye’s Sakarya Field with New Deal

Subsea7 has secured a large variation order by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center AS (TP-OTC) relating to the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Türkiye.

The award represents an extension to the contract announced by Subsea7 in August 2025 for the third phase of Sakarya and will connect the recently discovered Goktepe field to the Phase 3 floating production unit.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of approximately 20 kilometers of flexibles, 120 kilometers of umbilicals, a rigid production riser and associated subsea equipment in water depths of 2,200 meters.

Project management and engineering will be coordinated through the Subsea7 office in Istanbul, Türkiye. Offshore activities are expected in 2027 and 2028.

Subsea7 classified the contract as large, meaning it is valued between $300 million and $500 million.

“We are proud to continue to support TP-OTC in their ambitions in the Black Sea with the development of the Goktepe field, which will enable increased production through the Sakarya Phase 3 facilities and support Türkiye’s gas needs,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President of Subsea7’s Global Project Centre - East.

“We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with TP-OTC, which is making a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Turkish energy industry,” added Hulya Ozgur, Business Unit Director Subsea7 Türkiye.