Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts igus’ Modular Energy Chains

Published Mar 9, 2026 3:40 pm ET

A modular cable management system, designed by German-based supplier igus, has been implemented by offshore driller Seadrill to reduce downtime, cut maintenance costs and improve operational reliability on its drillships by replacing traditional service loops with a more durable and flexible alternative.

On offshore oil rigs, keeping equipment running smoothly and avoiding interruptions is essential, though hardly easy. The environment is unforgiving, prone to extreme weather, vibration and other harsh conditions that can damage components and quickly spiral into costly downtime, increased maintenance efforts and safety hazards.

These are the outcomes Seadrill, a major player in the field, wanted to avoid, according to igus, a manufacturer of high-performance polymer products and energy supply systems, which was engaged by Seadrill to provide a solution.

Seadrill was experiencing issues with the service loops on its top drive system. The loops, which guide cables and hoses in hanging applications, were prone to issues like snagging and strain-related damage, which would lead to costly replacements of entire assemblies.

By switching to the igus e-loop technology, a modular energy chain system, Seadrill saw significant improvements, including less downtime, easier maintenance and a reduction in operational costs, according to a case study released by igus.



Offshore Challenges for Traditional Service Loops

Seadrill operates in one of the most challenging environments, where equipment is constantly exposed to harsh conditions, including vibration, impacts and extreme weather. Traditional service loops used in top drive systems often face issues like swinging cables, high strain and limited durability.

In addition, the design of service loops creates a vulnerability. These assemblies, which consist of cables and hoses bundled within a large outer hose, are secured by potting with epoxy at both ends. When individual cables fail or when the service loop catches on equipment, the entire service loop assembly must therefore be replaced, driving costly downtime and maintenance efforts.

Seeking to address the limitations of traditional service loops, the igus e-loop combines the flexibility of a polymer energy chain with the strength of a high-performance composite rope.

Fifteen times stronger than steel, this rope lies at the core of the e-loop design. It absorbs the tensile forces exerted on the cables, relieving them from strain and extending their service life. The rope is also made of a synthetic plastic fiber, creating a shatter-proof, weather-resistant, flexible and corrosion-free solution.

The e-loop also incorporates chain links made from high-performance plastic and are designed to be replaceable, even during operation.

The feature ensures the system can be easily maintained and adapted to changing requirements without the need for a complete overhaul, according to the company.

In addition, durable polyurethane (PU) foam bumpers on the outside of the e-loop system absorb impacts and further protects the system from damage caused by swinging or bumping into equipment on site. Like the other components in the system, these bumpers are replaceable, ensuring any damage can be rectified without significant downtime.



The igus e-loop replaced traditional service loops being installed on Seadrill’s West Polaris drillship © igus





Implementation on Seadrill’s West Polaris Drillship



From system design to onsite installation, igus provided Seadrill with support throughout the implementation process on its West Polaris ship and delivered the e-loop as a ready-to-install solution, reducing installation time. Consisting of igus chainflex flexible cables, the system combined multiple power, signal and hydraulic loops into a single loop design that not only reduced the overall footprint, but also extended the system’s durability.

Compared to standard industrial cables used in traditional service loops, chainflex cables are designed for continuous flexing and harsh environments, offering resistance to abrasion, oil, chemicals and temperature extremes. With less cable failures and maintenance, Seadrill has seen substantial cost savings, igus claims.

“igus e-loop technology has played a critical role in enhancing the operational reliability and efficiency of Seadrill’s offshore operations. The system’s modular design, ease of maintenance and proven performance have addressed the challenges posed by traditional service loops, resulting in significant cost savings and reduced downtime,” igus said.

Following the installation of the system on the West Polaris drillship, Seadrill opted to implement the same solution on its second drillship, West Capella.



About the Author: Cameron Dreyer, based in Houston, Texas, serves as the Oil & Gas Industry Manager at igus®. A Texas State University graduate, he focuses on advancing reliable, efficient solutions for offshore and oil & gas applications. © igus