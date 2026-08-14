TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and Geophysical Technology Inc. (GTI), a global provider of seismic recording technology and services, have announced a strategic collaboration agreement to jointly pursue seismic acquisition projects spanning shallow water, transition zone, and deepwater environments.

The companies will evaluate and pursue projects on a case-by-case basis, combining their complementary assets, technology, and operations expertise to deliver integrated seismic acquisition solutions across diverse offshore environments.

TGS brings industry-leading deepwater acquisition capabilities, including its deepwater vessels and ocean bottom node (OBN) assets, global supply chain network, project management expertise, and financial strength.

GTI contributes its proprietary NuSeis® nodal recording technology and manufacturing base, specialized vessels and recording assets, and extensive experience in land, transition-zone and shallow-water operations, supported by an established regional presence in key markets across the Americas, Middle East and Africa.

The agreement comes as energy companies seek greater operational efficiency and execution across increasingly complex offshore programs. By bridging TGS’ capabilities with GTI’s technology and expertise, the companies are well positioned to pursue integrated acquisition opportunities that benefit from a coordinated approach across multiple operating environments.

"This collaboration allows us to offer clients a truly integrated seismic solution, from the shoreline to the deepwater, without compromising on quality or efficiency," Carel Hooijkaas, EVP Marine Data Acquisition, TGS, said. "GTI's shallow-water and transition-zone capabilities are highly complementary to our deepwater strengths, and we see significant opportunity to combine our respective expertise on projects around the world."

The four-year agreement establishes a framework for collaboration on future seismic acquisition projects worldwide.



