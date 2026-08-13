Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted Q2 Beats Estimates

Published

Copyright Dennis/AdobeStock
Copyright Dennis/AdobeStock

Danish offshore wind farm developer Orsted reported on Thursday a second-quarter core profit above forecast and maintained its financial outlook for the year.

Orsted expanded rapidly over the past decade, but more recently faced higher costs from supply chain disruption and inflation, and faces regulatory challenges in the United States, where President Donald Trump has sought to halt developments.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees for the second quarter rose to 5.44 billion Danish crowns ($838.74 million) from a year-earlier 5.34 billion, above an average forecast of 5.1 billion crowns seen in a company-provided poll.

"With the measures we've taken during the last 18 months, we have the necessary robustness to pursue new, value-creating opportunities within offshore wind, while also reinstating a dividend payout to our shareholders as planned," CEO Rasmus Errboe said in a statement.

He added that Orsted continued progress on its projects according to schedule and within planned costs.

Orsted also flagged impairment losses of 1.2 billion crowns, primarily related to its U.S. offshore projects, due to an increase in long-dated U.S. interest rates.

Orsted reiterated its full-year outlook from February of a core profit above 28 billion crowns, and gross investments of between 50 billion and 55 billion. It reiterated plans to pay dividends for 2026.

($1 = 6.4859 Danish crowns)

(Reuters)

People & Company News Offshore Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Financials

Related Offshore News

Construction of the Shah Deniz Compression platform, which is scheduled to be completed in 2029. Photo credit: BP.

Emerson to Deliver Automation Solutions to Shah Deniz...
Copyright Stela/AdobeStock

Autonomy Offshore: Uncrewed Systems Move from Trials to...
(L-R) Govert Meijer, CEO of GBM Works and Frank Koopman, Managing Director at CAPE Holland. © CAPE Holland/GBM Works

CAPE Holland, GBM Works Sign MoU to Commercialize Vibrojet
Copyright Yellow Boat/AdobeStock

Oil Spill, Weak Science: Fifth Circuit Tightens Causation...

Sponsored

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niño's Impact on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niñ

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Russian Crude Production Falls Lower Amidst Global Uncertainty, Sanctions

Russian Crude Production Falls

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Sei

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production Record

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production

BP awarded license for Venezuela Loran gas fields in partnership with XRG and UCC

BP awarded license for Venezue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine