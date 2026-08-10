TDI-Brooks Awarded Offshore Survey Contract by Delfin LNG

Delfin LNG has awarded the offshore geophysical and geotechnical survey services for the Delfin Deepwater Port Project, located offshore Louisiana, to TDI-Brooks. Under this award, TDI-Brooks will serve as the prime contractor, executing the full scope of work, including geophysical survey activities, and managing the geotechnical investigation in partnership with its subcontractor, Tolunay-Wong Engineers, Inc.(TWE).

Geophysical data acquisition is scheduled to commence at the end of August utilizing the R/V Brooks McCall, followed by the geotechnical phase anticipated to begin in late September. This integrated survey program will provide critical seabed and subsurface data to support the continued development of the deepwater port infrastructure.

The Delfin LNG project is poised to become the first U.S. offshore LNG export facility utilizing floating production technology. Located at a brownfield deepwater port in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, the project leverages existing infrastructure, including Delfin’s acquired UTOS pipeline system, to reduce capital requirements. The full development envisions up to three floating LNG (FLNG) vessels with a combined capacity of approximately 13.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), with the first unit targeting around 4.4 mtpa.