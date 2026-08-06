Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil Picks Sercel's Marlin for Guyana Offshore Operations

Published

(Credit: Sercel)
(Credit: Sercel)

ExxonMobil Global Projects has selected Sercel's Marlin solution to support the management of simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) on the Whiptail project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Under a one-year contract, Sercel will deploy the Marlin platform to support pipelay and mooring installation campaigns on the offshore development.

According to Sercel, the Marlin platform provides a suite of tools designed to optimize maritime operations. For SIMOPS, it delivers a live, time-based geospatial view of concurrent offshore activities, enabling teams to plan, coordinate and execute operations in high-activity environments.

The deployment includes system configuration, onboarding, operational reviews and 24/7 operational support.

“With offshore activity accelerating across Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and West Africa, our Marlin field-proven SIMOPS solution enables operators to better manage their most complex offshore developments,” same Jérôme Denigot, CEO, Sercel.

The Whiptail project is located in Guyana's Stabroek Block, where ExxonMobil is progressing offshore development activities.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures India Deepwater Drilling ROV Contract
Illustration (Credit: KOIL Energy Solutions)

KOIL Energy Grows Eastern Hemisphere Presence with New...
(Credit: Intermoor)

Intermoor Secures Three-Year Petrobras Offshore Services...
Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Clear Key US Regulatory Merger Hurdle

Sponsored

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niño's Impact on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niñ

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Russian Crude Production Falls Lower Amidst Global Uncertainty, Sanctions

Russian Crude Production Falls

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Sei

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production Record

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production

BP awarded license for Venezuela Loran gas fields in partnership with XRG and UCC

BP awarded license for Venezue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine