ExxonMobil Picks Sercel's Marlin for Guyana Offshore Operations

ExxonMobil Global Projects has selected Sercel's Marlin solution to support the management of simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) on the Whiptail project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Under a one-year contract, Sercel will deploy the Marlin platform to support pipelay and mooring installation campaigns on the offshore development.

According to Sercel, the Marlin platform provides a suite of tools designed to optimize maritime operations. For SIMOPS, it delivers a live, time-based geospatial view of concurrent offshore activities, enabling teams to plan, coordinate and execute operations in high-activity environments.

The deployment includes system configuration, onboarding, operational reviews and 24/7 operational support.

“With offshore activity accelerating across Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and West Africa, our Marlin field-proven SIMOPS solution enables operators to better manage their most complex offshore developments,” same Jérôme Denigot, CEO, Sercel.

The Whiptail project is located in Guyana's Stabroek Block, where ExxonMobil is progressing offshore development activities.