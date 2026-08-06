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Prysmian Acquires Scottish High-Voltage Cable Jointer Training Centre

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(Credit: Prysmian)
(Credit: Prysmian)

Prysmian has acquired a high-voltage cable jointer training facility in North Ayrshire, Scotland, bringing more than 20 apprentice jointers and the centre's training staff into the company as it strengthens workforce capabilities for underground and subsea transmission projects.

The Scotland-based academy will become part of Prysmian's training and installation network, supporting the development of specialist cable jointing skills for installation and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) operations in the UK and across Europe.

According to Prysmian, the facility will help ensure the availability of trained personnel to support underground and subsea high-voltage transmission cable projects that form part of power grid infrastructure for the energy transition.

Cable jointers are responsible for installing cable and accessory connections in high-voltage electricity transmission systems, with their work supporting the construction, maintenance, testing and repair of transmission assets.

The acquisition also secures the future of the training programme at the North Ayrshire facility and employment opportunities for apprentices who have been trained there over the past three years.

The investment expands Prysmian's presence in the UK, complementing its existing manufacturing and services facilities in Bishopstoke, Wrexham, Aberdare and its global marine base at the Port of Middlesbrough.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Education & Training

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