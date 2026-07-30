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Shearwater Secures CCS Survey Contract Offshore Australia

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(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a contract to conduct a 3D seismic survey to support appraisal of carbon storage potential in the Bonaparte Basin offshore northern Australia.

The survey is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and will be carried out by the SW Bly over an expected 50-day period, the company said on Tuesday.

The geophysical data collected will be used to high-grade and define future injection well locations and serve as a baseline survey for potential future 4D seismic monitoring.

The contract marks Shearwater's second carbon capture and storage (CCS)-related survey in the Bonaparte Basin, following a similar campaign in 2024, reinforcing the company's presence in the regional CCS market.

“Shearwater has established a strong position in supporting carbon storage projects globally, and we look forward to returning to Australia for a second related survey.

“CCS will play an important role in supporting the energy transition, and these surveys are a natural extension to our business, leveraging Shearwater’s state-of-the art technology and geophysical capabilities,” said Irene Waage Basili, Chief Executive Officer of Shearwater.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Australia/NZ CCS Carbon Capture And Storage Offshore Survey

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