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Petrogas Picks Worley for Abeona CCS Project in Dutch North Sea

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(Credit: Abeona CCS)
(Credit: Abeona CCS)

Worley has secured a contract by Petrogas E&P Netherlands to carry out the pre-front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) study for the Abeona carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Dutch North Sea.

The Abeona project is intended to develop a carbon dioxide transport and storage network for hard-to-abate industrial emitters in the North Sea Canal Area and other regions of the Netherlands, using a combination of repurposed offshore infrastructure and new facilities to permanently store captured CO2 in depleted offshore reservoirs.

Under the contract, Worley will refine the project's development concept, establish the technical basis for the project, reduce execution risks and prepare cost estimates for subsequent development phases.

The project could reuse an existing pipeline to transport captured carbon dioxide from the Port of Amsterdam to offshore storage sites, where it would be injected into depleted oil reservoirs.

Worley said its scope also includes integrating key project elements across facilities and pipeline systems to support a coordinated transition into the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

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