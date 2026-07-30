FPSO for Azule Energy’s Angola Offshore Field Starts Taking Shape in China

Azule Energy, jointly owned by Eni and BP, has started construction of the topside process modules for the Greater PAJ floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, with the first steel cutting ceremony held at Haiyang CIMC Raffles' Haiyang yard in China.

The ceremony marks the start of the topside construction phase of the project and comes one month after the partners took the final investment decision (FID) on the $5.1 billion Greater PAJ Project, which spans Blocks 31 and 31/21 offshore Angola.

"Greater PAJ FPSO Project stands as a remarkable example of international collaboration, engineering excellence and a shared commitment to safety, quality and execution.

"As construction progresses, the Greater PAJ FPSO will play an important role in supporting the development of Angola’s deepwater resources and creating long-term value for the country and its energy industry," Azule Energy said on social media.

The Greater PAJ Project is Angola's first integrated cross-block development and will develop the Palas, Astraea and Juno fields in Block 31 and the Urano and Dione fields in Block 31/21.

The development comprises 17 wells - 10 oil producers and seven water injectors - connected to a new FPSO with a nameplate production capacity of 95,000 barrels of oil per day, with first oil expected in the first half of 2029.

According to the partners, the project contains estimated oil reserves of 252 million barrels, including approximately 143 million barrels in Block 31 and 108 million barrels in Block 31/21.

The FID also marked the award of six main contracts, including the FPSO contract to CIMC Raffles, subsea production systems to Baker Hughes, umbilicals to OneSubsea, risers and flowlines to TechnipFMC, rigid pipes to Vallourec, and transportation and installation to Saipem.