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TechnipFMC Nets Deepwater Flexible Pipe Deal for Angola's Offshore Field

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(Credit: TechnipFMC)
(Credit: TechnipFMC)

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a significant contract from Azule Energy to supply flexible flowlines and risers for the Greater PAJ development offshore Angola, further strengthening its position in one of the world's most active deepwater regions.

The contract covers the design and manufacture of flexible flowlines and risers that will connect wells in water depths approaching 2,000 metres to a new floating production unit, according to TechnipFMC.

The company classifies a significant contract as having a value of between $75 million and $250 million.

The Greater PAJ development is one of several projects aimed at sustaining Angola's offshore oil production, with operators increasingly targeting deepwater resources to offset declining output from mature fields.

The contract award follows the approval of the $5.1 billion project by Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, and its partners.

"This award builds on expertise we have developed on large, deepwater projects in the region, including our proven flexible pipe technology.

"We are proud to be chosen to deliver a technically robust solution on an accelerated timeframe that creates value for our client," said Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said in a statement.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Africa Oil and Gas

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