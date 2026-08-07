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ConocoPhillips, CNOOC Put Penglai Field off China Into Full Operation

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(Credit: Kun Dong/CNOOC)
(Credit: Kun Dong/CNOOC)

Bohai Phase 5 has entered full operation at the Penglai oil field offshore China, expanding production infrastructure through a project delivered by ConocoPhillips and operator CNOOC.

The development adds two new wellhead platforms, four platform expansions and 91 wells to the Penglai offshore complex.

The partners have also completed installation of the Penglai Power from Shore electrical power platform, part of what ConocoPhillips described as China's largest and highest-voltage offshore electrification project.

 Equipped with a 220-kV power system, the platform will enable grid electricity to support offshore operations.

Discovered in 1999, the Penglai oil field has grown into one of China's largest offshore oil fields.

The development now comprises 19 offshore platforms, a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and more than 70 kilometers of subsea pipelines.

Well Operations FPSO Workover Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

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