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Noble Equips Ultra Deepwater Drillship with New Well Control Tech

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Noble BlackHornet drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble BlackHornet drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Corporation has installed a Stemless Gate Valve (SGV) on its Noble BlackHornet drillship, introducing a dedicated wellbore sealing system designed for managed pressure drilling operations.

The technology, developed with Kinetic Pressure Control, provides a dedicated means of sealing the wellbore during managed pressure drilling and was integrated with the rig's blowout preventer (BOP) system following technical evaluation and engineering work involving Noble, Kinetic and other industry specialists.

According to Noble, the project included assessments of the technology's reliability, installation requirements, maintenance considerations and compatibility with existing well control systems before offshore deployment.

“The result is a new approach that helps preserve the integrity of critical well control equipment while supporting more efficient operations. This project reflects Noble's commitment to advancing offshore drilling through practical innovation and teamwork,” Noble said in a statement.

 Stemless Gate Valve (SGV) equipment (Credit: Noble Corporation)

The Noble BlackHornet is a high-specification Gusto P10,000 DW drillship that entered service in 2015. Designed to operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet (3,658 metres) with a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet (12,192 metres), the vessel can accommodate 210 personnel.

The drillship is currently working for BP in the U.S. Gulf under contracts running until February 2029, with a one-year priced option.

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