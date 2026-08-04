ADNOC, SLB Deploy AI Platform to Manage Drilling Operations

ADNOC, in collaboration with SLB, has deployed its AI-enabled Real-Time Operations Center (RTOC) platform across its fleet of over 120 rigs, providing teams with a faster and more connected way to monitor, analyze and manage drilling operations across its onshore and offshore assets.

The RTOC replaces multiple tools and reduces engineering effort by 30-40%, enabling engineers to support two to three times more rigs while maintaining effective oversight. Through automated dashboards and AI-powered performance insights, RTOC turns large volumes of drilling data into clear and actionable information, and reporting cycles that previously took several days can now be completed within hours. By analyzing real-time rig data, RTOC can also identify potential issues before they escalate, helping reduce incident response times by 4-12 hours and avoid up to one to two days of rig downtime.

Enabled by SLB’s DrillOps intelligent well delivery and insights solutions, RTOC brings live rig data from across drilling operations into a single environment. This gives business, asset and drilling teams a real-time view of activity across the rig fleet, helping them identify risks earlier, improve coordination and make faster decisions. By combining operational data, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, tasks that previously required a full day of analysis can now be completed within minutes.

Deployed on ADNOC Drilling’s rig fleet, the AI platform analyzes real-time operational data to help the operators ADNOC Onshore and ADNOC Offshore make faster decisions, improve performance and reduce operational risks across their assets. Through this deployment, ADNOC is continuing to put intelligence to work across its operations, embedding AI into core workflows and accelerating the transition toward more autonomous and optimized operations.

Developed in the UAE and hosted within ADNOC's cloud environment, RTOC keeps critical operational data and workflows securely within the country while providing a trusted foundation for AI-driven operations.