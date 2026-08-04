Intermoor Secures Three-Year Petrobras Offshore Services Deal

Intermoor, Acteon's moorings and anchors business line, has secured a three-year contract from Petrobras to provide inspection, preservation, maintenance and operational readiness services for subsea interconnection, mooring and anchoring equipment supporting offshore operations in Brazil.

The award is the third contract Intermoor has received from Petrobras in less than a year and covers integrated services for mooring components including chains, steel wire ropes, anchors, connectors, load collars, anode collars, adapters and other load-handling accessories across Petrobras' offshore asset portfolio.

The scope of work includes visual and dimensional inspections, non-destructive testing using magnetic particle and liquid penetrant methods, cleaning and surface preparation, preservation through surface treatment and painting, maintenance, repair, replacement and reconditioning of anchoring components, as well as handling, transportation where required, storage and preservation of materials.

As part of the contract, Intermoor will also dedicate 20,000 square metres at its Açu Port facility for the temporary storage of Petrobras materials undergoing maintenance, providing identification, organisation and traceability throughout the maintenance process.

"We are proud to continue to strengthen our partnership with Petrobras through this award. Being selected again shows the trust placed in our local team and our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality services across complex offshore assets. We thank Petrobras for their continued confidence and look forward to supporting safe, efficient and reliable operations across their portfolio. As Intermoor celebrates twenty years in Brazil, it continues to support complex offshore projects with proven local expertise,” said Marcos Passos, General Manager, Intermoor do Brasil.

The contract expands Intermoor's role across the mooring asset lifecycle, including permanent mooring installation activities in Brazil. The company said the ability to inspect, maintain and recondition critical components at its Açu Port base provides greater control over asset readiness, quality and traceability ahead of offshore operations, while supporting mobilisation planning and operational efficiency.