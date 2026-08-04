Vattenfall Secures Rights to Build Two Offshore Wind Farms in Denmark

Vattenfall has been awarded the Hesselø and North Sea I Mid offshore wind projects in Denmark's latest offshore wind tender, adding at least 1.8 GW of new capacity to its development portfolio.

The Hesselø project, located in the Kattegat Sea between Denmark and Sweden about 30 kilometres offshore, will have a minimum installed capacity of 800 MW.

The North Sea I Mid project, located about 20 kilometers off Hvide Sande on Denmark's west coast, will have a minimum capacity of 1 GW.

Grid connections have been reserved for both projects, with the connection points located approximately 50 kilometers inland. The projects will be granted 30-year operating consents with an option to extend them by a further 10 years.

The awards expand Vattenfall's Danish offshore wind portfolio, which currently totals around 1.5 GW. The company operates five offshore wind farms in Denmark that generate about 6.5 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to supply approximately 1.5 million homes.

According to Vattenfall, the projects will be developed with environmental and social considerations integrated from the outset as it works with partners and authorities to advance both developments.

"Winning both projects reflects our continued ambition to grow our offshore wind portfolio and support the electrification of industry and society. Wind power, together with other fossil-free sources of generation, can help meet the growing demand for clean electricity in Europe. Projects like this demonstrate how we are scaling offshore wind while maintaining a strong focus on affordability and long-term value,” said David Flood, Head of Business Unit Offshore.