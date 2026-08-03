Dominion Targets End-2027 Completion for Virginia Offshore Wind Farm

Dominion Energy has updated the construction schedule for its 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, with installation of the 176th and final wind turbine now expected by the end of 2027, while reporting the project was approximately 81% complete as of July 31.

Construction has continued to advance across the project's main components. All 176 monopiles and 176 transition pieces have now been installed, while 31 wind turbine generators have been completed and installation of the 32nd turbine is underway.

Fabrication is also nearing completion, with all nacelles, about 99% of towers and 85% of blades produced. The remaining towers are expected to be completed in the coming days, followed by the final blades in October, according to Dominion Energy.

The first and second offshore substations have completed commissioning, while the third and final offshore substation is expected to reach that stage by the end of 2026. Once commissioned, about half of the project's investment, excluding network upgrade costs, will have entered service.

The revised installation schedule incorporates additional contingency for weather, vessel maintenance, loadout operations and extended jacking activities. Dominion noted that the underlying turbine installation rate has remained unchanged at approximately two days per turbine over the last 26 installations, excluding loadout, transit, weather, maintenance and other factors.

Work will now focus on completing scour protection, inter-array cable installation, the remaining wind turbine installations and transmission-related activities.

The project began delivering electricity to Virginia's grid in March 2026, marking the first power from what is set to become the largest offshore wind project in the United States. At the time, Dominion said the project was about 71% complete.

Once all 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines are operational, the project is expected to generate enough electricity to supply approximately 660,000 homes. Installation is being carried out by Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel in the United States.