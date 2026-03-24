First Power Start Flowing from Largest US Offshore Wind Project

Dominion Energy has delivered first power to the grid from its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, marking a key milestone for what is set to become the largest offshore wind development in the United States.

Dominion Energy’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Blue, said the project began supplying electricity on schedule, adding capacity to meet rising power demand.

“This achievement marks another important step forward, adding much-needed electricity to help meet the fastest-growing power demand in the country,” Blue said.

The milestone follows the installation of the project’s first turbine earlier this year, part of a 2.6 GW offshore wind development located off the coast of Virginia.

The CVOW project comprises 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines, installed using the Charybdis wind turbine installation vessel, the first Jones Act-compliant WTIV in the United States.

Construction has progressed steadily, with all monopiles installed and more than half of transition pieces in place, alongside ongoing turbine and cable installation works. The project was around 71% complete as of early 2026.

Blue said the project would continue to ramp up output as additional turbines are installed.

“As additional turbines are installed, CVOW will continue delivering more power on the path to full completion early next year,” he said.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 660,000 homes in Virginia.

CVOW forms a central part of the state’s energy strategy, as Dominion Energy continues to expand its renewable portfolio alongside conventional generation sources.