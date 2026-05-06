SPIE Nets Offshore Wind Cable Work for Polish Baltic Projects

SPIE Global Services Energy, via its SPIE Wind Connect unit, has secured a contract by Seaway7 to provide high-voltage cable termination and testing services for the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms in Poland.

The contract covers termination and testing of the 66-kV inter-array cable network connecting wind turbine generators to offshore substations, with the main offshore campaign expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Baltyk II and Baltyk III are located in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone in the Baltic Sea and are each expected to have installed capacity of about 720 MW, for a combined 1,440 MW.

SPIE said each wind farm will consist of 10 strings of five wind turbines connected to offshore substations through 66-kV inter-array cables.

“We are proud to have been selected by Seaway7 to support the delivery of the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms. This contract reflects the strength of our technical expertise in high-voltage cable termination and testing, and our proven ability to deliver safely and reliably on large-scale offshore wind projects.

“We look forward to working closely with Seaway7 to help enable the successful energisation of these important projects for Poland’s energy transition,” said Mike Senior, Managing Director of SPIE Wind Connect.