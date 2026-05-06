Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SPIE Nets Offshore Wind Cable Work for Polish Baltic Projects

Published

(Credit: SPIE)
(Credit: SPIE)

SPIE Global Services Energy, via its SPIE Wind Connect unit, has secured a contract by Seaway7 to provide high-voltage cable termination and testing services for the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms in Poland.

The contract covers termination and testing of the 66-kV inter-array cable network connecting wind turbine generators to offshore substations, with the main offshore campaign expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Baltyk II and Baltyk III are located in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone in the Baltic Sea and are each expected to have installed capacity of about 720 MW, for a combined 1,440 MW.

SPIE said each wind farm will consist of 10 strings of five wind turbines connected to offshore substations through 66-kV inter-array cables.

“We are proud to have been selected by Seaway7 to support the delivery of the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms. This contract reflects the strength of our technical expertise in high-voltage cable termination and testing, and our proven ability to deliver safely and reliably on large-scale offshore wind projects.

“We look forward to working closely with Seaway7 to help enable the successful energisation of these important projects for Poland’s energy transition,” said Mike Senior, Managing Director of SPIE Wind Connect.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vestas)

Vestas Profit Rises on Offshore Ramp-Up, Warns on Risks
(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Beats First-Quarter Profit Forecasts, Keeps Outlook
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Scores Multi-Client 3D Survey in Norwegian North Sea
(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds’ First French Offshore Wind Farm Moves to Full...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

SMD Electrifies Their QTrenche

Current News

U.S. Coast Guard Counters Maritime Threats With New Special Missions Command

U.S. Coast Guard Counters Mari

Europe's Offshore Wind Turbine Prices Jump 40-45% as Supply Tightens

Europe's Offshore Wind Turbine

EnerMech to Support Subsea7 on Mexico’s Trion Oil Project

EnerMech to Support Subsea7 on

SPIE Nets Offshore Wind Cable Work for Polish Baltic Projects

SPIE Nets Offshore Wind Cable

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine