Norwind Offshore Doubles Fleet with Six CSOVs from Edda Wind

Norwind Offshore has doubled its fleet through the acquisition of six commissioning service operation (CSOV) vessels from Edda Wind.

The transaction was completed in partnership with Navigare Capital Partners, the company said.

The vessels have either recently been delivered or are in the final stages of delivery and are designed for offshore wind operations, featuring Vard 4 25 and SALT 0217 designs.

“This transaction marks a significant step forward for Norwind Offshore. It is not just about the scale – it is about readiness. By adding these modern tonnages to our fleet, we strengthen our platform and ability to better support our customers and the offshore wind market in general,” said Svein Leon Aure, Chief Executive Officer of Norwind Offshore.

Norwind Offshore said the acquisition also includes a team of crew members to support continued operations.

The company noted the expansion strengthens its position in the offshore renewables market and supports its ability to serve offshore wind projects globally.