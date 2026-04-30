Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norwind Offshore Doubles Fleet with Six CSOVs from Edda Wind

Published

Norwind Offshore has doubled its fleet through the acquisition of six commissioning service operation (CSOV) vessels from Edda Wind.

The transaction was completed in partnership with Navigare Capital Partners, the company said.

The vessels have either recently been delivered or are in the final stages of delivery and are designed for offshore wind operations, featuring Vard 4 25 and SALT 0217 designs.

“This transaction marks a significant step forward for Norwind Offshore. It is not just about the scale – it is about readiness. By adding these modern tonnages to our fleet, we strengthen our platform and ability to better support our customers and the offshore wind market in general,” said Svein Leon Aure, Chief Executive Officer of Norwind Offshore.

Norwind Offshore said the acquisition also includes a team of crew members to support continued operations.

The company noted the expansion strengthens its position in the offshore renewables market and supports its ability to serve offshore wind projects globally.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CSOV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Inks Long-Term PPA with Breedon for UK Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds’ First French Offshore Wind Farm Moves to Full...
Illustration (Credit: Mooreast)

Mooreast to Divest Property, Boost Offshore Wind Expansion
Illustration of Power Hub (Credit: Stillstrom)

Maersk’s Stillstrom Unveils Standalone Offshore Charging...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

SMD Electrifies Their QTrenche

Current News

Indonesia’s Mako Gas Project on Track for First Gas in 2027

Indonesia’s Mako Gas Project o

Woodside Completes Scarborough FPU Subsea Link Ahead of LNG Start-Up

Woodside Completes Scarborough

Africa Energy Gets More Time to Submit ESIA for South Africa Block

Africa Energy Gets More Time t

Norwind Offshore Doubles Fleet with Six CSOVs from Edda Wind

Norwind Offshore Doubles Fleet

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine