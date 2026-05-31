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Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

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Accurate, immediate data while drilling is central to efficient, effective outcomes. Tronics Microsystems earlier this year introduced its inertial sensor portfolio with the launch of the AXO315 T1, a high-temperature digital accelerometer designed for energy sector drilling applications. At the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston it showcased the AXO315 T1 and the soon-to-be-released North-seeking ultra-high stability MEMS gyro, a powerful tandem to help offshore drillers increase accuracy and efficiency.

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Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

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