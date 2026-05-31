Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Accurate, immediate data while drilling is central to efficient, effective outcomes. Tronics Microsystems earlier this year introduced its inertial sensor portfolio with the launch of the AXO315 T1, a high-temperature digital accelerometer designed for energy sector drilling applications. At the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston it showcased the AXO315 T1 and the soon-to-be-released North-seeking ultra-high stability MEMS gyro, a powerful tandem to help offshore drillers increase accuracy and efficiency.