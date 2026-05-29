Vuyk Engineering to Design Jumbo’s New L-Class Heavy-Lift Ships

Dutch maritime design firm Vuyk Engineering has been selected by heavy-lift shipping and offshore transportation contractor Jumbo Maritime to design its newly ordered L-Class heavy-lift transport vessels.

The two vessels are designed to support offshore transport and lifting operations, combining cargo transportation capabilities with lifting capacities of up to 2,400 tonnes.

The L-Class vessels are intended to transport a range of heavy cargoes, including wind turbine components, modules and carousels. The design incorporates a large cargo hold, two Huisman heavy-lift cranes and deck space for project cargo, allowing transport and lifting operations to be carried out from a single vessel platform.

Vuyk Engineering worked alongside Jumbo’s in-house design team on the vessel design, including defining the main dimensions and performance characteristics. The companies focused on optimizing service speed and fuel efficiency.

“We are proud that Jumbo Maritime once again selected Vuyk Engineering for their new vessels. Together with Jumbo Maritime, the focus has been on jointly defining a new vessel series that can both transport and handle heavy cargo offshore, efficiently using its own cranes,” said Floris Toetenel, Director at Vuyk Engineering.

According to Vuyk, the L-Class design builds on the company's experience in heavy-lift transport vessel design and focuses on balancing sailing performance, energy consumption and cargo-handling capabilities.

The vessels will be built by Dajin Heavy Industry, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2028.