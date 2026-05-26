Jumbo Orders Two Next-Gen Heavy-Lift Vessels from Dajin

Dajin Heavy Industry, via its subsidiary Tangshan Dajin Offshore Engineering, has signed a contract with a Dutch shipowner Jumbo Maritime to build two next-generation multi-purpose heavy-lift vessels.

The contract is valued at approximately $156 million and covers the design, construction and delivery of two 25,000-deadweight-tonne vessels scheduled for phased delivery in 2028 and 2029.

Each vessel will measure about 163 meters in length with a beam of around 30 meters and depth of approximately 16 meters.

The ships will be equipped with two heavy-lift cranes rated at 1,200 tonnes each, with tandem lifting capacity of up to 2,400 tonnes.

According to Dajin, the vessels will be designed for offshore wind heavy equipment transportation, offshore oil and gas modules, deepwater offshore engineering construction and transportation of major industrial cargoes.

The company said the vessels will comply with international classification society and clean-energy shipping standards and feature ‘green and smart’ design characteristics.