Karoon Restarts Production at Brazilan Field After FPSO Overhaul

Karoon Energy has restarted production from the Baúna project offshore Brazil following a planned 28-day shutdown tied to maintenance and revitalization work on the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The company said production has ramped up to approximately 11,500 barrels of oil per day before natural decline resumes.

Karoon expects an additional 9,000 to 10,000 barrels per day to return around mid-year, subject to replacement of the electric submersible pump in the SPS-92 well and the planned recovery and reconnection of the PRA-2 umbilical in the third quarter of 2026.

The maintenance shutdown began on April 14 and was completed on schedule and is expected to remain within budget, the company said.

Work completed during the shutdown included replacement of sections of piping and the production header system, upgrades to critical systems, replacement of structural components and fittings, surface treatment and painting works, and underwater hull inspections on the FPSO.

Karoon said the wider flotel-supported maintenance and revitalization campaign, which began in February, remains on track. The work scope includes replacement of more than 100 tonnes of piping and structures and painting of around 20,000 square metres of infrastructure.

The company added the combined maintenance work is expected to improve system stability and support sustained FPSO uptime efficiency of 90% to 95%.

“I am delighted with the outstanding delivery of this complex maintenance project. More than 130,000 man-hours of work were executed with zero injuries, during shutdown campaign. This was a remarkable team effort from our employees and contractor base, and I’d like to sincerely thank everyone involved,” said Marco Brummehuis, Executive Vice President & Country Manager of Karoon Brazil.



