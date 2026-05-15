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Perenco Brings Davy Gas Field in North Sea Back to Life

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Davy gas field (Credit: Perenco)
Davy gas field (Credit: Perenco)

Perenco UK has restarted production from the Davy gas field in the Southern North Sea more than five years after the asset was shut in.

The company said production from Davy wells A3 and A5 restarted in late April 2026 following a revival project that had initially been preceded by plans for decommissioning after several failed restart attempts in 2021.

Perenco said combined production from both platforms was now flowing to its Bacton terminal at a stable rate of around 14 million standard cubic feet per day.

The company said the work program included simplification of the original 1970s platform design, equipment upgrades and the installation of a wind turbine.

Perenco also completed partial decommissioning work, including plugging and abandonment of two platform wells and two subsea wells.

The company said the upgraded platform is now powered predominantly by wind energy instead of diesel generation, lowering the operation’s carbon footprint.

“The restart of the Davy gas field after five years offline is an excellent result and showcases how assets consigned for decommissioning can be revived and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the UK’s energy mix.

“Davy is set to continue to produce for several years to come, and to operate reliably and with lower OPEX following the recent work program. This is another successful collaboration between the highly-skilled Perenco and Petrodec operational and project teams, and I would like to congratulate all those involved in realizing this important project,” said Jo White, UK SNS General Manager.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

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