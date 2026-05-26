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Reach Subsea, Beacon Offshore Form Australian Subsea Partnership

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(Credit: Reach Subsea)
(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has signed a memorandum of agreement with Beacon Offshore to establish a strategic partnership targeting subsea projects offshore Australia.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate exclusively on marketing, tendering and executing subsea projects in Australian waters.

The partnership combines Reach Subsea’s engineering and technology offering with offshore vessel capabilities provided by Beacon Offshore.

As part of the agreement, Reach Subsea will gain access to the DPII offshore vessels GO Explorer and GO Supporter, expanding its operational footprint and service capacity in the region.

The vessels are already equipped for subsea operations and hold valid Australian Safety Cases, supporting immediate deployment, the company said.

The partnership is aimed at pursuing opportunities across subsea operations, offshore survey and monitoring work.

“This agreement builds on our continuously strengthening presence in Australia and represents an important step in scaling our operations in the region. By combining our engineering and technology capabilities with high-quality vessel capacity, we are well positioned to pursue a broader range of opportunities across subsea, survey and monitoring,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

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