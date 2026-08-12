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He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm: Final Turbine Installed

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Image courtesy Cadeler
Image courtesy Cadeler

Cadeler completed the final turbine installation at the 960 MW He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm in the German North Sea. The final turbines were installed by Wind Keeper, under its long-term contract with Vestas.

Cadeler’s scope of the installation campaign was executed using two of Cadeler's offshore wind installation vessels. Wind Orca commenced the project in April 2025 before Wind Keeper took over the remaining installation scope in the first quarter of 2026 under Cadeler's long-term contract with Vestas announced last year. The project marked Wind Keeper's first offshore wind installation campaign since joining the Cadeler fleet following her acquisition and comprehensive upgrade.

Developed by EnBW, He Dreiht consists of 64 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and marks the first commercial-scale installation of Vestas' flagship offshore wind turbine. Once fully operational, the wind farm will generate enough renewable electricity to supply approximately 1.1 million households.

Henrik Thun, He Dreiht Project Director at Vestas, comments: "The completion of turbine installation at He Dreiht is an important milestone for our V236-15.0 MW platform and a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration across the offshore value chain. We thank Cadeler for supporting the safe and efficient installation of all 64 turbines and look forward to progressing the project through commissioning and into operation."

Equipped with a 2,200-ton main crane, Wind Keeper supports both offshore wind installation and operations and maintenance activities through Cadeler's dedicated service platform, Nexra.

The He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm is located approximately 90 km northwest of Borkum and around 110 km west of Helgoland in the German North Sea.

Technology Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Offshore Wind WTIV Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

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