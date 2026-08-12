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CAPE Holland, GBM Works Sign MoU to Commercialize Vibrojet

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(L-R) Govert Meijer, CEO of GBM Works and Frank Koopman, Managing Director at CAPE Holland. © CAPE Holland/GBM Works
(L-R) Govert Meijer, CEO of GBM Works and Frank Koopman, Managing Director at CAPE Holland. © CAPE Holland/GBM Works

CAPE Holland, a Venterra Group company, and GBM Works have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly further develop and commercialize Vibrojet worldwide. Vibrojet is an installation technology for offshore wind monopile foundations, combining vibratory driving with controlled water jetting.

For many years, the offshore wind industry has been seeking installation methods that reduce environmental impact while contributing to a lower Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE). Vibrojet enables monopiles to be installed faster, more efficiently and with significantly lower underwater noise levels than conventional installation methods.

Earlier this year, the technology was successfully deployed during the installation of three offshore wind turbine monopile foundations at the Hollandse Kust West wind farm. 

Within the partnership, GBM Works will lead Vibrojet technology development, project feasibility studies and marketing. CAPE Holland will focus on Vibro Lifting Technology development, system integration and the operational execution of offshore projects.

Over the coming months, both parties will further formalize their collaboration through license and long-term cooperation agreements. The ambition is to make Vibrojet commercially available as an integrated solution for offshore wind farm installation projects from 2027 onwards.

Shale Flow Assurance Maintenance Energy Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Installation Offshore Wind Monopile ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Construction Vessel

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