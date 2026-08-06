Export Cables, Offshore Substation In Place at Fengmiao I Offshore Wind Farm

The 495 MW Fengmiao I offshore wind project offshore Taiwan has reached two key offshore construction milestones, with Jan De Nul completing installation of the project's export cables and CDWE finishing installation of the offshore substation (OSS) and pin piles.

Jan De Nul completed the installation and protection of two subsea high-voltage export cables linking the offshore substation to the onshore grid. The work included pulling the cables into the offshore substation after previously loading, installing and burying them in the seabed.

The export cable installation forms part of Jan De Nul's scope to connect the Fengmiao I offshore substation to the onshore grid using two AC high-voltage cables installed by the cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh. According to previously announced project details, the two export cables are approximately 45 km and 44 km long and transport electricity generated by the wind farm to Taichung City.

Separately, CDWE, a joint venture between CSBC Corp. and DEME Offshore, completed the transportation and installation campaign for the project's offshore substation and foundation, along with the installation of all 99 large-diameter pin piles.

The offshore substation installed by the Green Jade installation vessel comprises a topside weighing more than 3,000 tonnes supported by a jacket foundation weighing more than 4,000 tonnes. CDWE said the campaign was completed safely and ahead of schedule and that it will now continue with the jacket transportation and installation campaign.

Located around 35 km off the coast of Taichung, Fengmiao I is being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). The 495 MW project will comprise 33 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and forms part of the larger 1.8 GW Fengmiao offshore wind development.

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to provide electricity for around half a million households.