Seatrium Expands European Offshore Wind Hub

Seatrium Offshore Renewable Services (ORS) has begun construction of a new operations hub in the UK to expand its offshore wind capabilities and support a growing pipeline of renewable energy projects across Europe.

The new facility in Lowestoft will strengthen Seatrium ORS' capacity to provide offshore project delivery, hook-up, commissioning, logistics and lifecycle support services as demand for offshore wind infrastructure continues to grow.

The hub will support delivery of several major renewable energy projects, including four TenneT 2 GW offshore converter platform projects in the Netherlands and Germany, as well as RWE's Sofia offshore wind farm, while accommodating the company's expanding workforce and supporting future growth.

“Demand for specialist offshore renewable services continues to grow across Europe and this investment ensures we are well positioned to support our customers wherever they are delivering projects.

“Working alongside the wider Seatrium Group, we provide offshore project delivery and lifecycle services across the full operational life of offshore renewable assets. This new hub strengthens our capability, supports future growth and provides the platform to continue investing in our people and operational excellence,” said Colin Yaxley, Managing Director of Seatrium Offshore Renewable Services.

“This investment reinforces Seatrium's commitment to the offshore renewable energy market and strengthens our ability to support customers across Europe.

“By expanding our operational footprint, we enhance collaboration with clients and partners while building on Seatrium's integrated engineering, procurement, construction and lifecycle capabilities to support the continued growth of offshore renewable energy,” added Stephen Lu, Chief Financial Officer of Seatrium Limited.

Seatrium said the investment reflects its long-term outlook for the offshore renewable energy market and builds on more than 60 years of offshore engineering experience as it expands support for offshore wind projects across the UK and Europe.