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PALFINGER to Supply Cranes for UK Offshore Wind Farm

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(Credit: PALFINGER)
(Credit: PALFINGER)

PALFINGER has secured a contract from Smulders to supply 64 davit cranes for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the UK, extending its presence in one of Europe's largest offshore wind markets.

The order covers one PF 160-5m davit crane for each of the project's 64 wind turbines, with deliveries scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Operated by ScottishPower Renewables, the 960 MW East Anglia TWO wind farm is being developed off the coast of Suffolk in the southern North Sea and is expected to generate enough electricity to power almost one million homes.

PALFINGER said the cranes will be used for material handling, maintenance and servicing operations on turbine platforms. The company previously supplied 96 PF 160 cranes for the neighboring East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, where offshore installation work is underway.

The latest contract follows a recent order for the Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms and further strengthens PALFINGER's position in the offshore wind sector.

The company said it has now sold 7,000 lifting and handling solutions for offshore and onshore wind projects, with about 6,600 units delivered worldwide over the past 23 years.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Cranes

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