Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall Drops Planned Vidar Offshore Wind Project in Sweden

Published

© Voyagerix / Adobe Stock
© Voyagerix / Adobe Stock

Swedish utility Vattenfall will not go ahead with the giant Vidar offshore wind park, one of two given the greenlight by the government this week, because it would not be profitable, CEO Anna Borg said.

Vidar, off Sweden's coast north of Gothenburg, has the potential to deliver 7.8 terawatt hours of electricity to southern Sweden, where a lack of power has been a big problem for industry.

"Currently, the calculation doesn't add up," Borg said.

"The two main reasons are, first, that there is no transmission grid ...offshore in Sweden. Second, electricity prices are too low to justify building new capacity."

The government ended a subsidy for connecting offshore wind projects to Sweden's electricity grid in 2022, prompting Vattenfall to pause the development of another wind park in southern Sweden, Kriegers Flak.

Borg said even restoring that would not make offshore wind a profitable proposition.

"Over a longer time horizon we still do not see the increase in demand that would push prices up to levels where investing in these wind farms becomes profitable," she told Reuters after the company's second quarter results.

Sweden's energy mix is nearly 100% fossil free and prices are much lower than in countries like Germany, where Vattenfall is building that country's largest offshore wind farm, Nordlicht.

Unlike many other countries, Sweden doesn't subsidise wind power. Instead the government is offering hundreds of billions of crowns in cheap loans and price guarantees to nuclear developers. The government says the country needs base power that does not rely on the weather.

($1 = 9.6476 Swedish crowns)



(Reuters - Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Siemens Gamesa / RWE)

Thor Offshore Wind Farm's Turbine Installation Work...
(Credit: LEFGL / Ocean Winds)

Principle Power Gets O&M Job at French Floating Wind Farm
(Credit: Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Ltd)

TRIG to Exit Batrice Offshore Wind Farm in $200M Stake...
Rendering of X1 Wind's X100 8.5 MW floating wind platform to be deployed in PlemCat, Catalonia, Spain (Credit: X1 Wind)

NextFloat Floating Wind Pilot Clears Key Spanish...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

Current News

Scotland Approves Ocean Winds' 2GW Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm

Scotland Approves Ocean Winds'

Cadeler Welcomes Wind Ace WTIV to its Fleet

Cadeler Welcomes Wind Ace WTIV

Fugro Secures Timor-Leste Offshore Survey Job

Fugro Secures Timor-Leste Offs

Searah Malaysia Starts Upstream Oil and Gas Operations

Searah Malaysia Starts Upstrea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine