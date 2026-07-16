Tripartite Deal Set to Advance South Korea's Offshore Wind Sector

Renewable energy consultancy OWC, Korea Leading Energy Management (KLEM) and offshore energy services provider OEG have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on balance of plant (BoP) operations and maintenance services for South Korea's offshore wind sector.

Under the agreement, KLEM is expected to serve as the main contractor for BoP operations and maintenance services, while OWC will provide technical assurance and asset management services and OEG will deliver marine, subsea and offshore operational services.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to provide offshore wind operators in South Korea with an integrated approach to BoP operations and maintenance.

"South Korea has ambitious offshore wind growth targets with 25 GW by 2035. As more projects enter the operational phase, offshore wind asset owners will face increasing pressure to maintain asset reliability, maximize operational performance and protect long-term asset value.

“By bringing together OWC’s technical assurance expertise, KLEM’s operational delivery capabilities and OEG’s specialist marine and subsea capabilities, this partnership offers owners a single, integrated approach to BoP O&M. We create a strong foundation for informed asset management decisions and support optimising the performance, integrity and lifecycle value of Korean offshore wind infrastructure,” said William Cleverly, CEO of OWC.

"Our ambition is to provide offshore wind developers and asset owners with a comprehensive solution for the inspection, maintenance, integrity management and lifecycle support of BoP assets. By combining complementary expertise across operations, engineering, technical assurance and marine services, this partnership enables a more integrated approach to supporting the long-term reliability and performance of BoP assets,” added Boo Jeonghwan, CEO of KLEM.

"The offshore environment presents unique challenges for the inspection and maintenance of BoP assets. As one team with KLEM and OWC, we can help asset owners in South Korea gain a more complete understanding of asset condition, strengthen integrity management programs and support safe, efficient operations throughout the asset lifecycle,” concluded David Carr, Chief Commercial Officer at OEG.