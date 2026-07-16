Gulf Marine Services Expands Brazil Presence with New Jack-Up Charter

Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has secured a four-year charter for one of its self-elevating accommodation units to support offshore operations in Brazil, strengthening its presence in the Latin American market.

The contract, signed with an international offshore accommodation services provider, comprises 1,461 days of firm charter.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the charterer in Rio de Janeiro between August and November 2026.

The award builds on GMS's entry into the Latin American market announced in May 2026.

"This four-year charter secures long-term utilization for one of our newest vessels and strengthens our growing presence in Latin America. It reflects strong global demand for high-quality self-elevating units and validates our strategy of diversifying into new markets. We look forward to supporting our client's operations in Brazil safely and efficiently over the coming years,” said Mansour Al Alami, Executive Chairman of GMS.