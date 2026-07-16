Aker Solutions, Unitech to Support Bellrock Offshore Wind Development

Entr, the consultancy arm of Aker Solutions, and its wholly owned subsidiary Unitech Power Systems have been awarded a contract by renewable energy producer Nadara to carry out electrical infrastructure studies for the proposed 1.8 GW Bellrock offshore wind farm off the coast of Aberdeenshire in Scotland.

The studies will support development of a high-level electrical infrastructure concept for the project, assessing transmission options from offshore generation to the onshore grid connection.

Entr and Unitech will evaluate multiple transmission configurations, including inter-array cables, offshore and onshore substations, export cables and grid integration.

The work will also provide cost, schedule and supply chain insights to support procurement planning, refine the project's electrical infrastructure concept and reduce development risk.

Bellrock's wind farm development area consent application was submitted in April 2026 and is progressing through the determination process. Subject to the necessary approvals, the project will move into further transmission consenting, procurement preparation and investment decision stages.

"Floating offshore wind has a major role to play in the energy transition, and robust early-stage design will be key to enabling projects to move forward with confidence."

"Early definition of the transmission system is essential to managing cost, schedule and technical risk on projects of this scale. Through Entr and Unitech Power Systems, we will combine project execution insight with deep electrical power engineering expertise to help identify a practical, optimised and future-ready concept for Bellrock,” said Dorthe Kirkeby, Vice President of Ocean and Wind at Entr, Aker Solutions.

"This study is about making the right technical decisions early. By working with Entr and Unitech Power Systems, we are bringing together strong offshore project experience and specialist electrical engineering capability at a critical stage in Bellrock’s development."

"The work will help us assess the most robust and efficient transmission options, understand key cost and programme considerations, and build a stronger evidence base for future investment and procurement decisions,” added David Robertson, Portfolio Director at Nadara.