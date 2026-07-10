Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm Delivers First Electricity to Polish Grid

Electricity generated by the Baltic Power offshore wind farm has been fed to Poland’s national power grid for the first time, marking one of the final stages in the development of the country’s first wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

A first turbine has started generating electricity as the 1.2 GW project enters phased commissioning, with further turbines set to undergo start-up and testing in the coming weeks and their output also fed into the national grid.

Of the wind farm’s planned 76 turbines, 54 have been installed offshore. Construction is scheduled for completion this autumn.

In parallel with phased commissioning, the project is testing and validating its turbines, offshore substations, onshore substation and control systems. Capacity is expected to increase gradually until the wind farm reaches its target of about 1.2 GW.

The project, developed as a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, has installed 54 turbines and laid all inter-array and export cables, totalling 350 km, while both offshore substations are in place. All onshore infrastructure is also ready, including the substation in the municipality of Choczewo.

Several dozen specialized vessels are operating within the project area on installation, testing and acceptance work. More than 100 vessels and over 5,300 crew members and contractors have been involved in the project to date.

The Baltic Power maintenance base in Łeba has been operational since last year and currently supports construction work. Once the project is complete, it will support operation and maintenance of the wind farm for about 30 years and hosts the Offshore Coordination Centre managing vessel movements within the project area.

Once fully operational, Baltic Power will comprise 76 turbines of 15 MW each and is expected to generate about 4 TWh of electricity annually, equivalent to around 3% of Poland’s current electricity demand or the annual needs of more than 1.5 million households.

The 130-sq-km wind farm is located about 23 km offshore near Choczewo and Łeba. Its turbines will use nacelles manufactured in Poland.

Electricity generated by the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 2.8 million tonnes annually compared with conventional power generation.

Alongside commissioning, the project will undergo further infrastructure inspections and performance tests, secure required occupancy permits and complete certification by an independent auditor. After construction is completed, the final step will be obtaining an electricity generation license from the Energy Regulatory Office.

“ORLEN is delivering the largest investment program in the history of Poland’s energy sector, with total expenditure expected to reach as much as PLN 380 billion. Once again, we are demonstrating tangible results of our efforts. Offshore work began at the start of 2025, and the first electricity is already flowing into the grid. This is the energy of tomorrow: ambitious, efficiently executed projects that enhance energy security and support the lowest possible prices.

“Baltic Power is designed to operate for decades. Beyond generating electricity and reinforcing security, it will help develop a new sector of the Polish economy. At the same time, we are building a domestic supply chain and developing capabilities that will remain in Poland long after construction of this wind farm is complete. This value cannot be measured solely in megawatts; it will also provide a lasting boost to the country’s growth,” said Ireneusz Fąfara, ORLEN CEO and President of the Management Board.