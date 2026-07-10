Eni Enlists OneSubsea for Deepwater Umbilical Supply off Indonesia

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured a contract from Eni North Ganal to deliver a steel tube umbilical system for the Kutei North Hub field development project offshore East Kalimantan in Indonesia.

Eni North Ganal is a subsidiary of Searah, a joint venture between Eni and Petronas.

Under the contract, OneSubsea will engineer, procure and manufacture 94.6 km of umbilical for water depths of up to 2,200 meters.

The system will weigh about 6,700 tonnes and is designed for a pressure of 10,000 psi. The scope also includes production of a single continuous 30-km umbilical length weighing about 2,100 tonnes, requiring specialised large-scale carousel capacity for manufacturing and storage.

OneSubsea will execute the project using its Oscilay and planetary production lines, enabling parallel manufacturing activities to increase production efficiency and reduce delivery timelines compared with conventional single-line methods.

“Operators are looking for partners who can help them move projects forward with confidence. This award demonstrates how we combine technical expertise with innovative manufacturing capabilities to support efficient project execution and accelerated delivery, while maintaining the reliability and performance required for demanding deepwater developments,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea.