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Petrobras Pays $58M for Extended Wells Compliance Deadline

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© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras signed an agreement committing to bring 335 offshore wells into technical compliance, oil and gas regulator ANP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the signed agreement, Petrobras has until the end of 2030 to comply with the rules, and will pay 300 million reais ($58.3 million) to ANP as a compensatory measure for the easing of the deadline, according to the statement.

($1 = 5.1484 reais)


(Reuters - Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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