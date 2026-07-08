Petrobras Pays $58M for Extended Wells Compliance Deadline

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras signed an agreement committing to bring 335 offshore wells into technical compliance, oil and gas regulator ANP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the signed agreement, Petrobras has until the end of 2030 to comply with the rules, and will pay 300 million reais ($58.3 million) to ANP as a compensatory measure for the easing of the deadline, according to the statement.

($1 = 5.1484 reais)





(Reuters - Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kylie Madry)