Tenaris Opens Suriname Service Center to Support GranMorgu Offshore Project

Steel pipe supplier Tenaris has started operations at a new service center in Suriname to support the GranMorgu offshore project, operated by TotalEnergies with APA Corporation and Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname as partners.

Located in Paramaribo, the service center will provide integrated services for offshore operations, supporting TotalEnergies with the supply of casing, tubing and associated services under Tenaris' Rig Direct service model.

Tenaris’ facility spans 74,500 square meters, has a storage capacity of 15,000 tonnes, and includes a logistics yard and an inspection line where pipes are prepared and verified before offshore installation.

The service center also incorporates digital technologies including the PipeTracer pipe identification system and the Rig Direct Portal for order management, shipment tracking and documentation.

"As Suriname enters a new phase in the development of its energy sector, we are proud to support TotalEnergies in the development of the GranMorgu project with our unique experience in serving complex offshore operations.

"The GranMorgu project requires advanced product and service solutions and the highest standards of safety. In this context, our global experience becomes a local strength. Our investment in this service center reflects our confidence in Suriname, its institutions, and its local talent,” said Duilio Pesce, President of Tenaris for the Andean and Caribbean regions.

"The GranMorgu project is progressing steadily as Suriname enters a new phase in the development of its offshore resources, with drilling activities initiating this year. The start of operations at Tenaris's service center marks a key step in the project's transition into execution, with the progressive mobilization of the drilling equipment in the country.

“Beyond its technical dimension, GranMorgu represents a long-term industrial opportunity for Suriname, contributing to strengthening local capabilities, creating jobs and fostering the emergence of a sustainable offshore ecosystem," added Javier Rielo, Senior Vice President Americas, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.