DOF Group Announces Subsea Contracts in the APAC Region

DOF Group ASA announced two subsea contract awards in the APAC Region with a combined value in the Substantial* category.

Both contracts will utilize the region’s multipurpose vessels and subsea services including DOF’s in-house project management and engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

The offshore campaigns will be performed across 2026 and 2027 with an estimated combined duration of approximately 80 days.

*DOF defines a Substantial contract as a contract with value between USD 25m and USD 50m.