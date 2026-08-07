Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SLB, Equinor to Upgrade Vessel Under Multi-Year Well Stimulation Deal

Published

MV Island Captain (Credit: SLB)
MV Island Captain (Credit: SLB)

SLB and Equinor have signed a multi-year agreement for advanced reservoir stimulation services across the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including a major upgrade of the well stimulation vessel MV Island Captain.

The agreement provides dedicated stimulation capacity to support the development of tight offshore reservoirs and help maximize recovery from future wells.

As part of the contract, MV Island Captain will be converted into a fully proppant-capable stimulation vessel.

Planned upgrades include expanded proppant storage, advanced handling and blending systems, increased pumping capacity and an optimized deck layout for complex stimulation operations.

Following the upgrade, the vessel will be able to carry up to two million pounds of proppant, enabling high-intensity offshore stimulation treatments across the Norwegian Continental Shelf

According to SLB, securing dedicated offshore stimulation capacity is intended to support the development of tight offshore reservoirs, which are expected to play an increasingly important role in future resource development in Norway.

“This agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between Equinor and SLB. The upgrade of the Island Captain represents an important investment in offshore stimulation capability for the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Together, this dedicated capacity and specialized equipment will help support future reservoir developments across the region,” said Ole Christian Meldahl, managing director, Scandinavia, SLB.

ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Construction Vessel Hardware Regulations Renewables Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Shale LNG Support Vessel Floating Production FLNG

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/NBLX

RWE, Trump Reach $1.22b agreement to Cancel Offshore Wind...
(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech Lands Offshore Services Job for North Sea...
Noble BlackHornet drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Noble Equips Ultra Deepwater Drillship with New Well...
© hunterpic2013 / Adobe Stock

Oil Rises as Uncertainty Clouds US-Iran Peace Talks

Sponsored

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niño's Impact on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niñ

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Russian Crude Production Falls Lower Amidst Global Uncertainty, Sanctions

Russian Crude Production Falls

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Sei

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production Record

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production

BP awarded license for Venezuela Loran gas fields in partnership with XRG and UCC

BP awarded license for Venezue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine