SLB, Equinor to Upgrade Vessel Under Multi-Year Well Stimulation Deal

SLB and Equinor have signed a multi-year agreement for advanced reservoir stimulation services across the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including a major upgrade of the well stimulation vessel MV Island Captain.

The agreement provides dedicated stimulation capacity to support the development of tight offshore reservoirs and help maximize recovery from future wells.

As part of the contract, MV Island Captain will be converted into a fully proppant-capable stimulation vessel.

Planned upgrades include expanded proppant storage, advanced handling and blending systems, increased pumping capacity and an optimized deck layout for complex stimulation operations.

Following the upgrade, the vessel will be able to carry up to two million pounds of proppant, enabling high-intensity offshore stimulation treatments across the Norwegian Continental Shelf

According to SLB, securing dedicated offshore stimulation capacity is intended to support the development of tight offshore reservoirs, which are expected to play an increasingly important role in future resource development in Norway.

“This agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between Equinor and SLB. The upgrade of the Island Captain represents an important investment in offshore stimulation capability for the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Together, this dedicated capacity and specialized equipment will help support future reservoir developments across the region,” said Ole Christian Meldahl, managing director, Scandinavia, SLB.